As women sit-in continues, over 200 booked in Prayagraj

Protesters at Mansoor Ali Park on Sunday.

AN FIR was registered against 19 people, and over 200 unidentified others, over an indefinite dharna being organised by women against the new citizenship law at Mansoor Ali Park in Prayagraj. One of the organisers of the sit-in, Sarah Ahmed (26), is among those named in the FIR. The case was filed under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at Khuldabad police station for violation of CrPC section 144.

The sit-in began on Sunday afternoon in Prayagraj and the ongoing agitation has seen mainly women protesters.

“When we reached Mansoor Ali Park on Sunday, there were 60-70 women and around 200 men raising slogans and holding placards against the new law. The people there were told about Section 144 being in place. They were asked to disperse, but they did not listen,” states the complaint lodged by the police.

Station House Officer, Roshan Lal, said no arrests had been made yet. “There are 300-400 people still there,” Lal said.

Sarah Ahmed, one of the organisers of the sit-in, said the protesters would not be deterred. “We will sit here indefinitely or till our demands are met… of revocation of CAA… We won’t be intimidated. It is our right to hold peaceful protests…”

