As Unlock 4.0 begins, Haryana records biggest single-day spike with 17 deaths, 1,694 cases

As Haryana entered into Unlock 4.0 removing majority of lockdown restrictions, Tuesday, the state witnessed its biggest single-day spike by adding another 1,694 new cases and 17 deaths taking the total number of Covid cases to 66,426 and 706 deaths, till date. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, too, continues to remain admitted at Medanta hospital in Gurgaon since the last eight days.

“Haryana Chief Minister spent an uneventful 8th day at Medanta. He is well rested and has no fever. Symptomatically, Mr Manohar Lal is feeling better. He is being examined twice a day by a team of specialists under Dr Sushila Kataria with inputs from teams from AIIMS, PGI Rohtak and Civil Surgeon, Gurgaon. His appetite has improved and he is doing physical exercises routinely along with walking,” Dr A K Dubey, medical superintendent, said in the medical bulletin released by the hospital, Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, Gurgaon added another 196 new cases, Faridabad (132), Sonipat (130), Rewari (79), Ambala (78), Rohtak (59), Panipat (161), Karnal (141), Hisar (98), Palwal (19), Panchkula (98), Mahendragarh (57), Jhajjar (31), Bhiwani (37), Kurukshetra (84), Nuh (16), Sirsa (60), Yamunanagar (83), Fatehabad (24), Kaithal (53), Jind (37) and Charkhi Dadri (21).

Among the 17 patients who died due to Covid in the last 24 hours, three died in Panchkula, two each died in Faridabad, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Sirsa, and one each in Rewari, Ambala, Panipat, Hisar, Palwal and Yamunanagar.

With the ongoing surge in new cases of coronavirus infections, the number of active Covid patients in Haryana reached 11,885 on Tuesday evening.

According to state’s Tuesday evening Covid bulletin, there were 249 critical patients including 207 on oxygen support while 42 patients were on ventilator support.

A total of 1,163 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 53,835 and recovery rate to 81.05 per cent.

The case-doubling rate in Haryana remained at 34 days while the fatality rate was 1.06 per cent and Covid-positive rate was 5.69 per cent.

