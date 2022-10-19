As unauthorised sale of crackers continues in Kurali, admin assures strict action

As the unauthorised sale of fire crackers continues in Kurali at several places, officials from the district administration Tuesday said they will carry out a drive to check the illegal sale in the coming days. As per the information available on the district administration’s website, only one temporary licenses were issued for the sale of firecrackers in Kurali. However, a visit to the town reveals that fire crackers are being sold at various shops without permission.

During the draw of lots which was held on October 12, two sites were designated for the sale of crackers in Kurali, at Shaheed Beant Singh Stadium at Siswan Road and Sports Stadium on Singhpura Road. Kurali is known as the firecracker hub of North India. “What we would do to these crackers? People here make heavy investments in this business every year. It suffered a lot during the pandemic. Everyone here wants a good sale this season,” a shopkeeper selling the crackers at Kharar road said. The shopkeeper added that the administration issued only one license for Kurali despite knowing that the town is known for the sale of firecrackers.