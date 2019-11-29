As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM, sea of saffron at Shivaji Park

AMID CHANTS of ‘Jai Maharashtra’ and ‘Jai Shivaji’, Shiv Sena supporters arrived at Shivaji Park from across the state to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray, who on Thursday became the first from the Thackeray family to take over as chief minister of Maharashtra.

While supporters from NCP and Congress also attended the event, as their leaders took oath of office along with Uddhav, Shivaji Park wore a saffron colour as bulk of the attendees were Sena workers.

Dressed in various shades of orange and saffron, supporters stood across the periphery of Shivaji Park trying to get group pictures clicked before the event began around 6.40 pm.

Those present at the ceremony included NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and DMK leader M K Stalin.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, his cousin and MP Supriya Sule, Uddhav’s wife Rashmi, his MLA-son Aaditya, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and son Anant were also present.

Kalyan resident Mamata Umbarde, who came to attend the event with friends, said, “We came in a bus with other party workers. We reached here by 5 pm. I wouldn’t have missed this for anything.”

Sion resident Kavita Mane added, “This is the beginning of the rise of Sena. Our work doesn’t stop here. We have come to show our support to the party and the elected Cabinet.”

The police had made arrangements for a crowd of 50,000.

Some NCP supporters, however, claimed that there was lack of discipline at the event.

“There are no demarcations and even the press enclosure was full of Sena workers. It feels like it is only their event, but it is an event for the entire state,” Shashank Patil, an NCP supporter from Thane, said.

PM Modi tweets congratulations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, saying he is confident that the Shiv Sena chief will work diligently for the bright future of the state.

“Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” Modi tweeted.

Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena fought the Assembly elections in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP but broke away over a dispute on the power-sharing formula, took over as CM over a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. —ENS