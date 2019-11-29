Toggle Menu
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM, sea of saffron at Shivaji Parkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/as-uddhav-thackeray-takes-oath-as-maharashtra-cm-sea-of-saffron-at-shivaji-park-6141856/

As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM, sea of saffron at Shivaji Park

While supporters from NCP and Congress also attended the event, as their leaders took oath of office along with Uddhav, Shivaji Park wore a saffron colour as bulk of the attendees were Sena workers.

Maharashtra CM Oath Taking, Uddhav Thackeray Swearing-in Ceremony, Maharashtra Government, cong nc sena alliance, cabinet oath taking, jayant patil, eknath shinde, balasaheb thorat, indian express
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray after taking oath at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

AMID CHANTS of ‘Jai Maharashtra’ and ‘Jai Shivaji’, Shiv Sena supporters arrived at Shivaji Park from across the state to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray, who on Thursday became the first from the Thackeray family to take over as chief minister of Maharashtra.

maharashtra government, maharashtra, oath ceremony in maharashtra, uddhav thackeray maharashtra cm, uddhav thackeray, uddhav thackeray swearing in ceremony, uddhav thackeray cm of maharashtra, uddhav thackeray news, maharashtra news, maharashtra election, maharashtra govt formation, maharashtra govt formation 2019, maharashtra government formation, maharashtra government formation 2019, maharashtra government formation live news, maharashtra election news, maharashtra cm news
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray during the oath-taking ceremony in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

While supporters from NCP and Congress also attended the event, as their leaders took oath of office along with Uddhav, Shivaji Park wore a saffron colour as bulk of the attendees were Sena workers.

Dressed in various shades of orange and saffron, supporters stood across the periphery of Shivaji Park trying to get group pictures clicked before the event began around 6.40 pm.

A crowd gathers to watch the swearing-in-ceremony of Shiv Sena party President Uddhav Thackeray. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Those present at the ceremony included NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and DMK leader M K Stalin.

Advertising

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, his cousin and MP Supriya Sule, Uddhav’s wife Rashmi, his MLA-son Aaditya, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and son Anant were also present.

 

Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray signs a document after swearing-in as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Also seen is Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (PTI)

Kalyan resident Mamata Umbarde, who came to attend the event with friends, said, “We came in a bus with other party workers. We reached here by 5 pm. I wouldn’t have missed this for anything.”

Sion resident Kavita Mane added, “This is the beginning of the rise of Sena. Our work doesn’t stop here. We have come to show our support to the party and the elected Cabinet.”

maharashtra government, maharashtra, oath ceremony in maharashtra, uddhav thackeray maharashtra cm, uddhav thackeray, uddhav thackeray swearing in ceremony, uddhav thackeray cm of maharashtra, uddhav thackeray news, maharashtra news, maharashtra election, maharashtra govt formation, maharashtra govt formation 2019, maharashtra government formation, maharashtra government formation 2019, maharashtra government formation live news, maharashtra election news, maharashtra cm news
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray during the oath-taking ceremony in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

The police had made arrangements for a crowd of 50,000.

Some NCP supporters, however, claimed that there was lack of discipline at the event.

“There are no demarcations and even the press enclosure was full of Sena workers. It feels like it is only their event, but it is an event for the entire state,” Shashank Patil, an NCP supporter from Thane, said.

PM Modi tweets congratulations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, saying he is confident that the Shiv Sena chief will work diligently for the bright future of the state.

“Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” Modi tweeted.

Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena fought the Assembly elections in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP but broke away over a dispute on the power-sharing formula, took over as CM over a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. —ENS

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android