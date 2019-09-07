As students stay away, Kashmir schools ask them to collect video lessons, assignments

As schools in Kashmir continue to remain deserted following the government’s decision to open them in phases up to Class 10, the management of various schools has started asking students through advertisements to collect video lessons and assignments.

“Parents are requested to collect video lessons and study material as per mentioned schedule at K.S.E.R.T College Humhama from 7.30 am to 10.30 am… parents are requested to carry a pen drive (Minimum capacity of 32 GB) or a Hard drive,” reads an advertisement issued by Delhi Public School Budgam in a local daily.

Dubai Grand School International, another Srinagar-based school, issued a similar “Important notice for parents”

“Parents are requested to collect the study material of their wards from school office on 11 and 12 of September 2019 from 9.30 am- 2.30 pm,” it said.

Dr A G M’s City School issued an advertisement saying: “The students of classes 10th, 11th and 12 are informed to submit their board examination forms to school (Last Date is 7 September 2019). Further, the students of classes K.G to 12,th are informed to collect their assignments from 12th to 15th September 2019 from 9.00 Am to 12.00 noon.”

Aamir Khan, a parent in Srinagar, told The Indian Express that he first bought a pen drive and then headed to his son’s school. “After we saw the notice, I visited the school and collected the assignment. We have been given assignments for a few weeks,” he said.

A senior officer from the Education Department told The Indian Express that while there are no specific directions to schools to provide assignments to students, schools are taking these initiatives on their own.

The Indian Express has reported that while the most of the schools in the Valley are open, the attendance remains “very thin”. “We have reports of some students attending schools in the districts. But overall attendance continues to be very thin,” the officer said.

The government initially announced opening of primary schools followed by middle and high schools across the Valley. While teachers have reported for duty, the students have mostly stayed away from schools.