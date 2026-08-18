As student protests simmer, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary hopes new portal will fix ‘every complaint’, and fast

In his first major initiative dedicated to students, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday inaugurated “Vidyarthi Sahyog” – a portal promising to address “every problem of students”.

After launching the portal at JD Women’s College in Patna in the presence of students, CM Choudhary posted on X: “Inauguration of ‘Student Assistance Portal’ for Every Problem of Students! Now, students will be able to register their complaints and suggestions through the portal or the toll-free helpline 1100.”

The CM said, “The ‘Student Assistance (Vidyarthi Sahyog) Camp’ will be organised every month on the fourth Tuesday; and from August 25, the ‘Student Assistance Campaign’ will begin in all schools and hostels. If action is not initiated on complaints within 10 days, a notice will be issued automatically (to officials concerned), and resolution will be ensured within a maximum of 30 days.”