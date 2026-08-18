As student protests simmer, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary hopes new portal will fix ‘every complaint’, and fast

3 min readPatnaAug 18, 2026 05:20 AM IST
In his first major initiative dedicated to students, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday inaugurated “Vidyarthi Sahyog” – a portal promising to address “every problem of students”.
After launching the portal at JD Women’s College in Patna in the presence of students, CM Choudhary posted on X: “Inauguration of ‘Student Assistance Portal’ for Every Problem of Students! Now, students will be able to register their complaints and suggestions through the portal or the toll-free helpline 1100.”
The CM said, “The ‘Student Assistance (Vidyarthi Sahyog) Camp’ will be organised every month on the fourth Tuesday; and from August 25, the ‘Student Assistance Campaign’ will begin in all schools and hostels. If action is not initiated on complaints within 10 days, a notice will be issued automatically (to officials concerned), and resolution will be ensured within a maximum of 30 days.”
The CM had announced the project during his Independence Day speech.
The CM said that educational scope and opportunities for students in Bihar have been continuously expanding, as he cited model schools at 551 locations, live teacher support from home, 211 new degree colleges, and degree courses permitted in 342 B Ed colleges.
The initiative follows protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and, subsequently, in Patna and several other towns across the state. Bihar police recently withdrew 64 FIRs filed against students during the July 25 statewide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leaks.
The digital initiative creates a unified and centralised platform, allowing students enrolled in both government and private educational institutions across Bihar to log academic and hostel-related complaints online.
‘To eliminate fragmented complaint processes’
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A Bihar government official said, “Designed to eliminate fragmented complaint processes, the portal serves as a direct communication link between the student body and administrative authorities. To ensure accountability, the framework institutes a mandatory 30-day timeline. Administrators must resolve the issue and update the student within 30 days of submission. Students can monitor the status of their grievances in real time, reducing the need for repeated physical visits to administrative offices.”
The official said, “Higher education in the state has long faced challenges regarding administrative delays, hostel maintenance issues, and delayed examinations. By establishing a direct digital feedback loop alongside the camps, the government aims to enforce time-bound accountability across institutions.”
Another government official noted that the portal would significantly reduce administrative red tape, improve ground-level compliance by college administrations, and accelerate how designated officers process incoming tickets. “With the state having witnessed recurrent student protests and instances of police lathicharge, the government has decided to focus on youth. The state’s initiative aligns with PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, which emphasised on youth empowerment,” the official added.