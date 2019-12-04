As Speaker, will be in better position to address people’s issues: Nana Patole

Commenting on the issue of a separate Vidarbha state, Patole said, “I won’t be able to comment on political issues. That subject is for the government to address.”(File photo) Commenting on the issue of a separate Vidarbha state, Patole said, “I won’t be able to comment on political issues. That subject is for the government to address.”(File photo)

The newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole Wednesday asserting that he would be in a better position to address people’s issues in his current post said that he could conduct the government accordingly.

Patole while replying to a query on whether his appointment as Speaker would restrict him to raise people’s issues, particularly from the Vidarbha region, said, “In fact, being a Speaker, I will be in a better position in addressing those issues. I can conduct the government to act on those issues and all the Ministers, as well as the Chief Minister, would be available to me (sagle mantri ani mukhyamantri majhech rahtil).”

Patole during his address at the Nagpur Press Club, also said that he would strive to improve the functioning of the House and ensure that all MLAs would get a chance to ask questions. “I will try to bring into effect these changes during the Budget Session of Assembly,” he said.

On the upcoming Nagpur session of Legislature, he said, “Considering the short run available, dropping the question hour is being mulled over, however, the Business Advisory Committee will take a call on that.”

Commenting on the issue of a separate Vidarbha state, Patole said, “I won’t be able to comment on political issues. That subject is for the government to address.”

On the brief hiatus applied by CM Thackeray on ongoing projects in Vidarbha to review the previous government’s works, Patole denied that the pause would affect development works in the region and said, “It will not happen. As Speaker, I will keep a tab.”

The Speaker said, he would ensure that the Winter Session of the Legislature in Nagpur would go as per usual routine— for four weeks. “I will ensure that it goes on as per the mandate of the Nagpur Pact that provided for the session. It must fully serve the purpose of giving justice to the people of Vidarbha,” he said.

When asked if he would seek help from Nagpur BJP MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for resolution on region-specific issues, Patole said, “He is the Union Minister, so he definitely has a role to play and I will certainly meet him regarding regional projects.” He added that he was hopeful about major irrigation projects like Gosikhurd which is estimated for completion by 2021-22, since lack of irrigation is Vidarbha’s main problem.

