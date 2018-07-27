As Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls him ‘anti-national’ again, Digvijaya Singh presents himself before police

On July 26, in a letter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Digvijaya Singh had dared him to produce evidence of his anti-national activities and arrest him. (File photo) On July 26, in a letter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Digvijaya Singh had dared him to produce evidence of his anti-national activities and arrest him. (File photo)

A week after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called him anti-national, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday presented himself before a Bhopal police station and dared the police to arrest him. When Singh presented himself before the T T Nagar Police Station, he was told that there was no case filed against him.

Accusing him of glorifying terrorists and visiting their families to show sympathy and for using ‘jee’ in honour before Osama Bin Laden’s name, Chouhan had in Satna called him anti-national for espousing the cause of terrorists.

On July 26, in a letter to Chouhan, Singh had dared him to produce evidence of his anti-national activities and arrest him. The letter said Chouhan would be failing in his constitutional duties, if he failed to arrest an anti-national, who could pose a threat to national security. The letter demanded an apology from Chouhan for the comment.

Before Singh presented himself before the police, elaborate arrangements were made by setting up barricades on roads leading to the police station. Singh walked to the police station from the Congress headquarters, accompanied by supporters, but they were stopped by police at a distance from the police station.

After the police gave him in writing that there was no case against him and he could not be arrested, Singh said he would drag the chief minister to court because he had defamed him without having any evidence.

Singh on Thursday said it was a habit of BJP leaders to level baseless allegations against him. He said former chief ministers Uma Bharati and Sunderlal Patwa had also accused him of corruption, but could not prove a single charge. Singh accused Chouhan and his family members of being involved in the Vyapam scam.

Before Singh went to the police station, Chouhan again accused him of glorifying terrorists while talking to reporters in Panna. “People commenting on martyr Maheshchandra Sharma in the Batla House encounter case and calling dreaded terrorist Osama bin Laden ‘Osamajee’ should judge for themselves who is a patriot and who is anti-national,” he said.

