As Shivakumar takes charge, Karnataka Congress to put LED at every panchayat to screen event

Set to take over formally as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday, D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he wants to convert the Congress’s mass base into a cadre base. And he is attempting to do something which no Congress state unit has done before.

Virtual rallies entered the political lexicon recently after the BJP held a series of such rallies to reach out to people in the post-Covid world.

Shivakumar, a former minister in the state government, now plans to go one step further by taking his function to every gram panchayat in Karnataka.

So, LED television screens are being put up at 7,800 locations across the state, including in the 6,200-odd gram panchayats of the state, and they will all be connected using the Zoom platform.

Shivakumar said a total of nearly 10 lakh people will witness the function. A big screen which will form the backdrop of the main function in Bengaluru will show images of the functions taking place at these 7,800 locations. “They will take the pledge with me,” said Shivakumar, who is going to head a faction-ridden state unit where most of the senior leaders don’t see eye to eye.

The Congress high command thought about naming Shivakumar as the Karnataka unit chief in 2017, but many in the state unit had then opposed the idea.

Shivakumar said his first agenda is to make a cadre base for the Congress. “The voice of a Congress worker should be the voice of the Congress president… What is the desire of the masses has to be first viewed by the leader and then it should be presented to the leadership,” he told The Indian Express.

