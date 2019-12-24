As SAD, Bittu question Manpreet, Capt Amarinder Singh stands by his finance minister

Asking the CM to “give answers”, Cheema said “Manpreet Badal has bankrupted the state despite being assured 15 per cent increase in erstwhile VAT under the GST regime. The state has been getting thousands of crores on this account and all GST dues pending from the Centre have been cleared.” (PTI Photo) Asking the CM to “give answers”, Cheema said “Manpreet Badal has bankrupted the state despite being assured 15 per cent increase in erstwhile VAT under the GST regime. The state has been getting thousands of crores on this account and all GST dues pending from the Centre have been cleared.” (PTI Photo)

Amid questions being raised from within party and by the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal on the performance of Manpreet Singh Badal as the state’s finance minister, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday put his might behind his cabinet colleague saying his department was doing everything in its power to revive the economic situation by restoring investor and industry confidence.

“For 10 years, the Akalis messed with the state’s economy for their own vested interests. My government in previous term, had left a robust economy, which the SAD-BJP regime ruined with their ill-conceived and anti-people policies. All the money in the state’s coffers was wasted away by the Akalis and their allies, the BJP, during their decade-long misrule, with no positive measures taken to boost the economy,” Amarinder said.

Industry and businesses were forced to flee the state as a result of their negative policies, which completely crushed investor sentiment, leading to a huge debt burden that his government was still struggling to alleviate, the CM said.

“Just months before the 2017 Assembly elections, the then SAD-BJP government added a Rs 31000-crore loan burden on the state on account of food grain procurement for the central pool, which aggravated the fiscal crisis of Punjab,” Amarinder said.

The critical economic situation of the state was a legacy which his government had inherited from the Akalis, who were now shedding crocodile tears over a crisis of their own making, Amarinder said. “It was shameful that instead of regretting their actions and apologising to the people for the same, the Akali leaders are now seeking to put the blame of the financial mess on his government and finance minister,” he added.

Amarinder’s reaction came as SAD said it was high time for the Congress government and the CM “stopped playing a blame game and answer people why they had pushed the state into bankruptcy”.

“Manpreet Badal had announced that he would turn around the state in three years. It is going to be three years. Instead of witnessing increase in revenue collections, the state is heading towards bankruptcy with Manpreet Badal himself proclaiming that the treasury is empty,” SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said in a written statement.

Asking the CM to “give answers”, Cheema said “Manpreet Badal has bankrupted the state despite being assured 15 per cent increase in erstwhile VAT under the GST regime. The state has been getting thousands of crores on this account and all GST dues pending from the Centre have been cleared.”

Amarinder, however, hit back saying the central government’s failure to manage the GST revenue and pay out the state’s share of it in time was obstructing his government’s efforts to restore the economy in Punjab. Centre had last week sanctioned the release of Rs 2,228 crore as grant-in-aid for Punjab against pending GST arrears of the state since August. The state had been demanding the release of Rs 4,100 crore of GST compensation.

Cheema, meanwhile, said it was a matter of concern as to where state’s finances were going as no development has taken place. “Can you disclose one major development work done by you in the last three years? There is none. That is is why the entire civil society including your own legislators and MPs are speaking out against Manpreet Badal and demanding his ouster”.

Cheema said it would be better if the CM took action against Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and the entire rank and file of the Congress party “which was hailing Manpreet Badal as a failed finance minister”.

“If you still find the overwhelming demand for Manpreet Badal’s resignation from your own party men as ridiculous and don’t want to bring in any correction in handling of State finances then the repercussions are for you to bear also,” Cheema said.

He was apparently referring to statement by Bittu where he said that lack of funds for development was the main grouse of Congress MLAs and party workers against the government and it was the responsibility of the finance minister to generate resources even if the government had to borrow for this purpose.

Manpreet Badal, on Sunday, had reacted saying if Bittu had any doubts about his sincerity towards his job, “he should convey his concern to the CM or state party chief Sunil Jakhar”, adding that issues should be raised within the party instead of going public.

Amarinder, meanwhile, said, his entire government, particularly the finance ministry, was doing everything in its power to revive the economic situation by restoring investor and industry confidence. He also pointed to the Rs 50,000 crore on-ground investment already realised through the new industrial policy and the ease of business promoted by it.

