As Rajasthan seals its borders, movement of labourers reduces

People were allowed to pass over to Rajasthan only after thorough inquiry and medical scanning by a team of police officials and paramedical staff respectively. (File) People were allowed to pass over to Rajasthan only after thorough inquiry and medical scanning by a team of police officials and paramedical staff respectively. (File)

The movement of labourers between Gujarat and Rajasthan has reduced on Thursday, a day after the latter sealed its borders imposing travel restrictions.

Slight commotion ensued at the borders as labourers had started migrating again in search of work and people with only valid passes are being allowed to cross over. The Rajasthan police has barricaded all the entry points to regulate vehicular movement. Rajasthan shares its borders with Dahod and Mahisagar districts in Central Gujarat and Aravali and Sabarkantha in the north.

Dahod alone has seven entry points into the state from Fatehpura and Jhalod taluka of the district. According to officials, the movement at the border had increased manifold immediately after the curbs were eased as villagers had started movement again in search of work including those from Rajasthan entering Gujarat.

“There was rampant movement on the borders and it was not regulated. The movement was both from and towards Rajasthan. But after the Rajasthan government’s directive to seal the borders, the movement has been restricted. We are issuing passes to people in dire need of travelling to Rajasthan. But the commotion might increase if restriction continues since movement of labourers has resumed,” Dahod District Collector Vijay Kharadi said.

People were allowed to pass over to Rajasthan only after thorough inquiry and medical scanning by a team of police officials and paramedical staff respectively. Around 50 passes have been issued in the last two days for travel from Dahod and Mahi-sagar to Rajasthan.

“We are restricting movement to only medical emergencies for now and if any other unavoidable circumstances. The passes have been issued accordingly. We are coordinating with the neighbouring district administrations as well,” Kharadi added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd