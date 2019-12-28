As protests continue, BJP and Congress set to step up campaigns

The Congress, meanwhile, will take out flag marches across the country on its 134th foundation day on Saturday. Leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Guwahati where he will take on the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other issues. The Congress, meanwhile, will take out flag marches across the country on its 134th foundation day on Saturday. Leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Guwahati where he will take on the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other issues.

As protests against the new citizenship law continue, the ruling BJP and main opposition Congress are gearing up to step up their campaigns.

While the Congress wants to keep the protest pot boiling, the BJP is set to organise a national-level programme in January to reach out to Muslims, counter the Opposition’s narrative and allay anxieties regarding NRC.

This is the first time the BJP will be reaching out to Muslims in such a big way on the new citizenship law. Addressing a rally at the Ramlila ground last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that the government had not held any discussions on a pan-India NRC yet. He had also claimed claims regarding opening of detention centres are false.

BJP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has held a meeting that was attended by National Commission for Minorities chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi and the party’s minority morcha president Abdul Rasheed Ansari, among others, to chalk out a strategy. Party leaders said they are expected to come out with plans to demolish the “misinformation campaign” against the party and the government over the new law.

The Congress, meanwhile, will take out flag marches across the country on its 134th foundation day on Saturday. Leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Guwahati where he will take on the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other issues.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee.

“In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will undertake flag marches carrying the message of ‘Save Constitution-Save India’,” AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

They will also read the preamble in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose, he said.

Referring to the widespread protests, he said, “Faced by this massive backlash, the PM and Home Minister have indulged in characteristic double-speak and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR,” he said in the statement.

“The protesters were attacked by police indiscriminately… The government has put itself in a bind with the PM, HM and Defence Minister making contradictory statements on different occasions.”

