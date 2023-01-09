As Pravasi Bharatiya event begins, Jaishankar underlines diaspora roots

The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention went underway in Indore on Sunday, returning to a physical format after four years, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlining the Indian diaspora’s “strong bonds” to the country.

Authorities in the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, adjudged India’s cleanest city six times in a row since 2017, are cautiously optimistic about pulling off a successful show over the next two days when 27 overseas Indians will be awarded for their contribution in various sectors.

The administration has rolled out the red carpet for delegates arriving from across the world, lending the city a decked up look right from the airport and the railway station, where groups of youngsters have been stationed carrying roses.

With most delegates having reached Indore, the first day of the event, observed as “Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas”, witnessed a large turnout at the privately-managed convention centre, serving as the venue of the biennial event, which is held to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India in 1915.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said India, which is “increasingly confident” about its prospects, seeks to connect more closely with the international community. The Covid-19 pandemic, Jaishankar said, saw New Delhi focusing its vaccine maitri initiative significantly on its diaspora-centered partners.

“As we meet today, I can truly say that our bonds have become even stronger as a result of all the trials and tribulations that we went through during the Covid period,” he said. Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

Describing Indian diaspora as the “most talented”, Jaishankar said: “The identity of a diaspora is very much derived from how closely it is connected to its roots. Here too, our efforts have been to encourage easier exposure to Indian culture and traditions abroad.”

Manoj Jain, a US-based physician on infectious diseases, who is among those who have travelled to Indore for the convention, told The Indian Express that he wants to “dispel the myth” that these events are merely “pomp and show”.

“I visit India every six months working on TB elimination. Many people think these Pravasi Bharatiya events are all pomp and show. But there is a great amount of meaningful activity that NRIs are doing. Take for instance the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. Over the past four days, we did a workshop in Bhopal. We also extensively visited rural Karnataka in this regard,” said Dr Jain, who teaches at the Emory University, Rollins School of Public Health.

In his speech, Jaishankar also urged the members of the diaspora to visit the city’s popular tourist spots such as Chappan Dukan and Sarafa Bazar, which witnessed a large footfall in the evening.

Giant cut-outs of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address the convention on Monday, dot the major arterial roads of the city. CM Chauhan also stares down from banners, though not as frequently as the PM.

“We have been directed to pull out all stops to make the event a success. And the moment it ends, the two-day investors summit will begin. Thanks to the approaching Assembly polls in the state, the city got to host such a major event,” said an official involved in the arrangements.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the chief guest, while Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of Suriname, has been invited as a special guest at the convention. The awardees include US-based NRI businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, who was sent back from the Delhi airport on the night of October 23-24, 2021, allegedly for his involvement in the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders.