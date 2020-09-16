As police block Valley encounter site, journalists say were beaten

The police said they had only prevented people from going near the encounter site “as that would have endangered their security”. (Representational)

Two photojournalists on Tuesday accused the J&K Police of beating them up while they were covering an exchange of fire between militants and the forces in Marwal village of Pulwama in South Kashmir.

One of them, Kamran Yousuf, said he had been advised further consultation at the Bone & Joint Hospital in Srinagar. Yousuf works for a New Delhi-based online publication, Newsclick. The other photojournalist allegedly beaten up was Faisal Bashir.

The police said they had only prevented people from going near the encounter site “as that would have endangered their security”. “Some mediapersons tried to move close, who were duly stopped,” it tweeted.

Yousuf said they were around 300 metres from the encounter site. “We had barely taken our cameras out when the CRPF personnel asked us to step back,” he said. “As we were moving back, around eight policemen pounced on us. They kicked me and beat me with lathis and guns.”

In a statement, the Kashmir Editors’ Guild said the police should be sensitised about the operations of the media and asked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter.

