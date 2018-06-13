Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
As PM Modi takes the #FitnessChallenge, here’s a lookback at what other ministers did

Rajyavardhan Rathore kickstarted the #fitnesschallenge and it saw multiple ministers join in like Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Jayant Sinha.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 13, 2018 6:21:12 pm
PM Modi jumps on the #FitnessChallenge bandwagon after Kiren Rijuju, Piyush Goyal, Jayant Sinha and other ministers Wearing a black jogging dress, Modi is seen walking on a track created around a tree, doing stretching exercise and sitting on a rock for meditation. (Source: PTI)

Accepting Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted Wednesday a video of his exercise routine. In the video, that is almost two minutes long, the prime minister is seen practising several breathing exercises and some Yoga asanas. Apart from these, Modi said he walks on a track inspired by the five elements of nature.

“I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40,” he tweeted.

He also nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for the challenge, but didn’t get the response he may have expected.

The #FitnessChallenge was started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore‏ on Twitter, and multiple Bollywood personalities and sportspersons have participated in it.

In his tweet, Rathore had tagged Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, inviting them to join in. But as more personalities joined in, even ministers in the government tweeted their fitness routines.

Among those who tweeted include Dr Harsh Vardhan, Kiren Rijiju, Jayant Sinha and Piyush Goyal, all of whom are from the BJP.

Here are the videos of other ministers who joined in:

