As PM Modi takes the #FitnessChallenge, here’s a lookback at what other ministers did

Accepting Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted Wednesday a video of his exercise routine. In the video, that is almost two minutes long, the prime minister is seen practising several breathing exercises and some Yoga asanas. Apart from these, Modi said he walks on a track inspired by the five elements of nature.

“I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40,” he tweeted.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

He also nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for the challenge, but didn’t get the response he may have expected.

The #FitnessChallenge was started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore‏ on Twitter, and multiple Bollywood personalities and sportspersons have participated in it.

In his tweet, Rathore had tagged Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, inviting them to join in. But as more personalities joined in, even ministers in the government tweeted their fitness routines.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆 Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

Among those who tweeted include Dr Harsh Vardhan, Kiren Rijiju, Jayant Sinha and Piyush Goyal, all of whom are from the BJP.

Here are the videos of other ministers who joined in:

As Hon. PM @narendramodi ji envisions a healthy India, I join the #HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳 initiated by @Ra_THORe ji. Here’s how I stay fit. Post your videos & join us. I nominate @sarbanandsonwal ji, @KirenRijiju ji & @SuPriyoBabul ji to take the #FitnessChallenge 🥊forward. pic.twitter.com/i5zelQ26TQ — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 22, 2018

Yoga keeps me fit and helps me remain positive throughout the day. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative by our energetic Sports Minister @Ra_THORe, I urge everyone to be a part of this movement and help in keeping India fit. pic.twitter.com/2GcehfPs5Q — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 23, 2018

