As PM Modi takes oath in Delhi, his mother cheers watching son on TV in Ahmedabad

Modi has now become the third prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to return for a second successive term with a full majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben watches him on television as he takes oath of office. (Source: PTI)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath of office along with ministers in his cabinet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday, his mother Heeraben Modi was pictured happily clapping at her home in Ahmedabad watching his son on television.

The PM’s mother stays with his younger brother in Ahmedabad’s Raisan. Modi is the third among six children and the nonagenarian has been in the spotlight several times before whenever Modi visits his mother to seek her blessings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath of office and secrecy for the second consecutive term, at the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. (Source: DD NEWS GRAB/PTI Photo)

After the landslide victory that Modi-led BJP secured on May 23, Modi had then too visited his mother. Modi has now become the third prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to return for a second successive term with a full majority.

The guest list for the swearing-in ceremony includes visiting heads of state from BIMSTEC countries, the Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius, and political leaders, diplomats, chief ministers, academics, writers, celebrities, sportspeople and film personalities.

The forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan as PM Modi takes oath of office. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

The oath-taking ceremony will be followed by a vegetarian High Tea for guests and a small private banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for visiting dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where Dal Raisina, an in-house innovation that takes 48 hours to cook, will be served.

