As PM Modi takes oath in Delhi, his mother cheers watching son on TV in Ahmedabad

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath of office along with ministers in his cabinet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday, his mother Heeraben Modi was pictured happily clapping at her home in Ahmedabad watching his son on television.

The PM’s mother stays with his younger brother in Ahmedabad’s Raisan. Modi is the third among six children and the nonagenarian has been in the spotlight several times before whenever Modi visits his mother to seek her blessings.

After the landslide victory that Modi-led BJP secured on May 23, Modi had then too visited his mother. Modi has now become the third prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to return for a second successive term with a full majority.

The guest list for the swearing-in ceremony includes visiting heads of state from BIMSTEC countries, the Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius, and political leaders, diplomats, chief ministers, academics, writers, celebrities, sportspeople and film personalities.

The oath-taking ceremony will be followed by a vegetarian High Tea for guests and a small private banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for visiting dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where Dal Raisina, an in-house innovation that takes 48 hours to cook, will be served.