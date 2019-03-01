As PM Modi addresses BJP workers, India-Pak dominates UP’s Shamli

As BJP workers gathered at St R C School in Shamli, waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address them through video-conferencing, conversations centered around the tension between India and Pakistan.

Before the PM began his address, local leaders gave speeches to around 200 workers gathered there. Shamli MLA Tejendra Nirwal said that Pakistan could have never thought that India would strike inside that country. “The sentiment that we have in the country right now… we have to take it to the booth,” he said.

“Don’t think that because the atmosphere is good, everything will happen easily. Think that the atmosphere is good and we have to work even harder,” he said.

The workers sat on plastic chairs as a 44-inch smart TV showed the speech that the PM gave in Churu on Wednesday, before the video-conference started. Workers were handed a piece of paper. A leader announced from the stage, “Aap ab apne mann ki baat Modi ji tak pahucha sakte hain (Now you can convey your thoughts to Modi).”

The workers started writing their messages while one in the crowd quipped. “We can share our ideas with him on Twitter… I have heard he is very active there.”

As the PM started speaking, local worker Pramod said, “He has shown that this is a new India that talks in the language Pakistan understands. This should have been done much earlier. Pakistan knows now that if they support terrorism, they will have to pay the price.”