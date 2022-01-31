As Pegasus row rages, PM Modi urges ‘meaningful and well-intentioned’ discussions in Budget Session

Amid the Opposition’s attack on the government for “misleading Parliament” over the alleged purchase of Pegasus spyware, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the MPs cutting across party lines to ensure “meaningful and effective discussions” in the Budget Session, which began on Monday, to guide the country on the path of economic progress.

“Its true that frequent elections will have their impact on the session and the discussions we are having inside. But elections will have their own place and the session has its place. The Budget Session is an important session and we should make it as effective as it can be,” Modi said in his statement to the media on the first day of the session outside the Parliament House.

The prime minister said the international situation opened up several opportunities for India and its economic progress. India-made vaccines have earned trust across the globe, he said.

“The budget presented in this session draws plans for the entire year. So I appeal to all members and parties to discuss issues with a commitment to take the country forward in the path of economic progress. We must, with all our intellectual resources, ensure that the session is fruitful and the upcoming year sees us scale new heights as far as the economy is concerned,” Modi said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget at 11 am on Tuesday. The session began with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint session of both the houses at Parliament’s central hall, in which he listed the government’s initiatives in various sectors.

Modi’s appeal to have “open and well-intentioned discussions” comes amid the Opposition’s allegation that the government had misled Parliament on the alleged surveillance using Pegasus spyware. The Congress has given notices for a privilege motion against Information Technology Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, who had told the House last year that India had not bought NSO Group’s controversial spyware tool. The issue, which had rocked last year’s Monsoon Session, resurfaced recently after a New York Times report said the Indian government had bought the Israeli spyware.

The government is expecting a turbulent session as a number of Opposition leaders, including the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have given privilege notices against the information technology minister. Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy in the Lok Sabha and the CPI’s Binoy Viswam in the Rajya Sabha also have given notices for a privilege motion on the matter. The session also is taking place at a time when the ruling and Opposition parties are locked in fierce electoral battles in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The ruling BJP on Monday convened a meeting with leaders of all parties in the Lok Sabha. “In the meeting, I have told the leaders of parties that there could be extensive discussions on the presidential address and the Union budget, during which all kinds of issues could be taken up, discussing all the issues faced by the country and how the country can go forward in terms of economic and social progress. The members can use the forum to bring the people’s issues to the government’s attention,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. He expressed hope that the house would function smoothly with the support of all parties and the government.

In the all-party meeting, parties agreed to have a discussion of the motion of thanks for the presidential address and the budget for 12 hours each. When the Opposition wanted to have short-time discussions, the speaker agreed. But when it raised the issue of Pegasus, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the matter was being investigated by a Supreme Court- appointed panel. “The matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court. It’s not right for anyone to comment on it,” he said.

And Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the Opposition saying the matter had already been “cleared”. “They are repeatedly raising it. The Opposition wants to make themselves relevant because their political career is at stake,” Naqvi said.

However, the Opposition seemed to have decided to put the government on the defensive.

The Budget Session will continue till February 11. From Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10am to 3pm while the Lok Sabha will meet from 4pm to 9pm because of Covid restrictions. There will be a recess from February 12 to March13, during which the standing committees will examine budgetary allocations for various ministries and departments. The session’s second part is expected to start on March 14 and scheduled to end on April 8.