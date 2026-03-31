As Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha move triggers churn in Bihar, the big question: Who succeeds him?

Nitish Kumar, expected to take oath in the Rajya Sabha on April 10, is likely to step down as Chief Minister after the inauspicious month of Kharmas ends on April 15. Under the Constitution, an individual can hold the chief minister’s post for six months without being a member of either House of the state legislature.
As tributes pour in for Nitish’s “rich political legacy”, the question of who will lead Bihar remains.
Sources in the Janata Dal (United) indicate the party is backing Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
“CM Nitish Kumar clearly hinted at Samrat during the recently concluded Samriddhi Yatra. Samrat has extensive administrative experience and has closely observed the CM’s functioning over the last 18 months. With Samrat as successor, the ‘Luv-Kush’ (Kurmi-Koeri) social combination could be preserved—especially if Nishant Kumar steps in as Deputy CM,” a senior JD(U) leader said.
The leader added that Choudhary’s candidacy likely has the backing of the BJP’s top brass. “Nitish Kumar has been given a decisive say. This is not just a routine transfer of power; it is a transfer of legacy. While no current NDA leader matches Nitish Kumar’s stature, Samrat Choudhary appears to be our best bet,” the leader said.
Another JD(U) source emphasised that the transition concerns an “NDA CM candidate, not just a BJP one”. As the future of JD(U) leadership is expected to revolve around Nishant Kumar, the party expects a Samrat–Nishant partnership to flourish under Nitish Kumar’s continued guidance, with the veteran leader planning to spend most of his time in Bihar despite his move to the Upper House.
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Meanwhile, the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party—which has floated several names for the top post—appears to be awaiting the final word from New Delhi.
“We have potential candidates from the EBC (Extremely Backward Class) to Scheduled Caste groups, alongside front-runners like Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha,” a BJP source said. “From the EBC category, five-time Digha MLA Sanjeev Chourasia is also in the mix.”
Choudhary, however, remains the favourite, reportedly enjoying support from allies such as the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Another BJP insider framed the transition in historical terms. “This isn’t just about personal preference or the RSS’s stance. It’s about ensuring a smooth transition that respects Nitish Kumar’s wishes. What matters most to the BJP is finally having its own CM. The Jan Sangh began with just three MLAs in 1962; after waiting 64 years, the party sees this as a landmark moment,” he said.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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