As Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha move triggers churn in Bihar, the big question: Who succeeds him?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves at the attendees during an event on the last day of Samriddhi Yatra, in Patna on Thursday. (CMO Bihar/ANI Photo)

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigning from the Bihar Legislative Council Monday after his election to the Rajya Sabha, speculation over his succession has reached a fever pitch.

Nitish Kumar, expected to take oath in the Rajya Sabha on April 10, is likely to step down as Chief Minister after the inauspicious month of Kharmas ends on April 15. Under the Constitution, an individual can hold the chief minister’s post for six months without being a member of either House of the state legislature.

As tributes pour in for Nitish’s “rich political legacy”, the question of who will lead Bihar remains.