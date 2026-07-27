As monsoon revives, ‘intense’ rain likely to hit over 10 states

After a long lull, the Southwest Monsoon has shown signs of revival.
Over 10 states, including Odisha and West Bengal, are bracing for very heavy rain spells, predicted until Monday.
“Intense rain” warning has been issued till July 30 over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the eastern and western regions of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Extremely heavy rain will continue in coastal Odisha and West Bengal till Monday. The 24-hour rainfall recorded over Jagatsinghpur on Sunday was 330 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said a depression had formed in the north Bay of Bengal region, off the Odisha coast.
According to the Met office, this system was located about 130 km south-southeast of Sagar Island and 140 km southeast of Digha in West Bengal and about 170 km east of Chandbali and 180 km east-southeast of Balasore in Odisha.
“It is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. It will cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts, between Paradip and Sagar islands, around forenoon or noon on Monday,” the IMD said.
‘Extreme heavy’ rainfall is expected in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday. The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ (take action) for these districts.
The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast till July 29. Local administrations have ordered schools to remain closed in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and most of northeast India regions will experience intermittent rain till August 1.