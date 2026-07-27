As monsoon revives, ‘intense’ rain likely to hit over 10 states

After a long lull, the Southwest Monsoon has shown signs of revival.

Over 10 states, including Odisha and West Bengal, are bracing for very heavy rain spells, predicted until Monday.

“Intense rain” warning has been issued till July 30 over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the eastern and western regions of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Extremely heavy rain will continue in coastal Odisha and West Bengal till Monday. The 24-hour rainfall recorded over Jagatsinghpur on Sunday was 330 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said a depression had formed in the north Bay of Bengal region, off the Odisha coast.