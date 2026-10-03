As ‘Mohammad’ Deepak gets bail, two versions of events

A day after his arrest over a complaint of allegedly abusing, assaulting and threatening a businessman, Kotdwar gym owner Deepak Kumar alias ‘Mohammad’ Deepak was released on bail on Friday evening, police officials said.

Deepak was produced before a magistrate on Friday and was asked to execute a bond assuring that he would not disturb peace and would maintain harmony, police officials told The Indian Express. He was subsequently released on Friday evening.

The development comes a day after businessman Sanjeev Tonk lodged a complaint against Deepak at Kotdwar Kotwali, alleging that the two had an altercation after an interaction on a social media post. Police had arrested Deepak as a preventive measure, citing apprehension of a breach of peace.