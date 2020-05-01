As migrants protest in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Centre’s move impractical

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo/Representational) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo/Representational)

Over a hundred migrant workers from Bengal hit the streets in Kerala’s Malappuram district demanding that they be sent home. The workers were dispersed by the police who forced them to return to their rented accommodations in Chettiparamba village.

Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The (Centre’s) direction is that they should be sent back by bus. But Kerala has informed the Centre that directive is impractical and the Railways should be asked to arrange non-stop trains,’’ he said.

The Chief Minister said that around 3.6 lakh migrant workers have been living in Kerala since the lockdown was announced, adding that taking them to their home states by bus would increase the chances of infection.

As the situation for the return of migration workers to their home states is evolving, there are chances of tension, Vijayan said.

According to Malappuram Deputy SP Jaleel Thottathil, the migrant workers had protested after hearing about stranded students being taken back.

