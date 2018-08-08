As mark of respect for Karunanidhi, both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day

Parliament will resume Thurday (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File) Parliament will resume Thurday (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned Wednesday after leaders paid respect to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M Karunanidhi. The Tamil leader, who was elected as chief minister five times, served as president of the regional party for 50 years and was a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for six decades. Karunanidhi passed away in Chennai on Tuesday evening at the age of 94.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Chennai this morning to pay his respects to Karunanidhi. He is among several politicians to pay homage to the leader, whose body has been kept at Rajaji Hall.

The Madras High Court, after hearing an urgent petition by the DMK, allowed for Karunanidhi to be buried at Marina beach. The AIADMK-led government had denied permission for the same, and instead allocated two acres of land at Gandhimandapam in Guindy. The court observed that there was no legal impediment to allowing the burial sought for. His memorial will be constructed near Anna Samadhi — the memorial of his mentor C N Annadurai.

Parliament will resume Thurday. Members of Rajya Sabha had till this afternoon to submit a motion proposing a name for the post of Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, who will be elected on Thursday. The last Deputy Chair was P J Kurien, whose tenure ended on July 1.

