Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

As Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi says ‘presidency a huge responsibility’

Addressing party workers at an official ceremony at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Sonia expressed her confidence in Kharge to inspire and strengthen the party under his leadership

"I am very pleased that the person who has been chosen as president is an experienced politician and connected to his roots. He has achieved this position only by his sheer determination and submission to his work," Sonia Gandhi said. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As she handed over the reins of the Congress presidency to Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi Wednesday said it was a “huge responsibility” and that she had tried to “discharge (her) duties with sincerity”.

Addressing party workers at an official ceremony at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Sonia expressed her confidence in Kharge to inspire and strengthen the party under his leadership. "I am very pleased that the person who has been chosen as president is an experienced politician and connected to his roots. He has achieved this position only by his sheer determination and submission to his work."

She also expressed gratitude for the honour and respect people have blessed her with over the years, and also mentioned that she would be grateful for it till her last breath.

“I am grateful for holding this respected post and attempted to fulfill the responsibilites to the best of my abilities. I am relieved from this post today and I am naturally feeling relieved,” she said.

Kharge was presented the certificate of election during the ceremony. Speaking on the ocassion, he said, “It’s an emotional moment for me as the son of a labourer, a common Congress worker, has taken over as party chief. It’s a matter of pride to carry forward the legacy of the Congress.”

Kharge is the first non-Gandhi president of the Indian National Congress in nearly two and a half decades. He secured the top post after defeating party MP Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin at the presidential election held last week.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 11:40:28 am
