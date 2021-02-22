As Maharashtra sees Covid-19 spike, state leaders cancel public meetings

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Citing the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the past few days, political leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar have started cancelling their scheduled public functions across the state.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, State Minister and Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, State Minister Bacchu Kadu have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in isolation, while State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too was infected with the disease recently and is now completely recovered.

“In the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 spread and the appeal made by chief minister as well as deputy chief minister, I have cancelled all my planned public functions,” Pawar tweeted.

On Sunday, NCP MP Supriya Sule declared that she has postponed all her public programs scheduled from February 22 to March 7. “I was suppose to visit the office in Pune but have postponed the meetings. It is our responsibility of all to fight against the Coronavirus crisis. I am a responsible citizen so everyone should make a promise of taking all care to fight against the viral infection,” Sule said while categorically stating that she was responding to the appeal made by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for taking steps to contain the spread.

NCP legislator Rohit Pawar, too, cancelled his schedule tour of Satara district. “I have suspended my visit to Satara to attend various programs on February 22. I will definitely visit all the places after the Covid-19 situation improves,” he aid.

Congress minister Nitin Raut said he was cancelling the wedding reception of his son considering the coronavirus situation. “Considering the coronavirus situation, we have cancelled wedding reception of my son Kunal. The chief minister while addressing the state appreciated our social consciousness and blessed my son. I thank the chief minister for the same,” he said.

“I have decided to cancel the open house program of state higher and technical education ministry on Monday as per the appeal made by the chief minister due to Covid-19 situation,” said state high and technical education minister Uday Samant.

The state NCP has already declared postponing the weekly `Janata Darbar’ program organised at its state office in Mumbai for two weeks considering rise in Covid19 cases.