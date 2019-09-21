As Madras HC judge, Rao ruled on domestic violence cases

Three months before he retired as judge of Madras High Court in April 2017, justice (retd) Nooty Rama Mohan Rao was a participant in a two-day conference discussing the role of courts in protecting women and children, organised by the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy. Rao sat through a poignant speech delivered by then Supreme Court judge and former Madras High Court Chief Justice Madan Lokur.

Advertising

“There has been a change in the mindset of society with regard to women,” Justice Lokur remarked.

On Friday, Rao’s daughter-in-law Sindhu Sharma released an old video in which the former judge and his son, Nooty Vashistha, are seen assaulting her. In April this year, Sharma had alleged that her husband and his family had beaten her up over a demand for dowry. She released a series of videos — CCTV footage — from her in-laws’ home.

Rao was appointed an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2006 and was made a permanent judge in 2008. However, after a decade, he was abruptly transferred to the Madras High Court. The SC Collegium had assigned no reasons for Rao’s transfer, that came less than a year before his retirement. He retired in April 2017.

Advertising

Ironically, both as a lawyer and a judge, Rao has been involved in cases related to domestic violence and has argued and decided cases in favour of women.

In 2005, as a lawyer, Rao appeared for an Indian-American woman who had filed a case of criminal intimidation and cruelty against her former husband.

In 2015, in a domestic violence case before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (before bifurcation), a single bench, comprising Rao, refused to quash proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act and said, “Effective measures are essentially required for protection of the rights of women guaranteed under the Constitution, who are getting victimised due to violence occurring within the family and hence, for putting in place preventive measures and with a view to protect the rights of women, enacted the Act. Therefore, the Act has been ushered in for achieving greater social objectives.”

“With a view to give protection to women, essentially from violence within family, the present special piece of legislation has been brought forth,” he added.

Rao had said desertion, an act “likely to impair the health or development of a particular person”, would mean emotional and physical abuse under the act.