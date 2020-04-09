As lockdown brings trial to a standstill, justice delayed for woman who was set on fire

As coronavirus continues to spread, all proceedings have come to a standstill. As coronavirus continues to spread, all proceedings have come to a standstill.

In the wake of COVID-19, justice for Ankita Pisudde, who was set on fire by a stalker at Hinganghat in Wardha district on February 3, has been delayed.

Ankita (23), who belonged to Daroda village near Hinganghat, was set on fire by a married youth, Vikesh Nagrale (28), also from the village, near the college where she used to teach. She had succumbed to her burns at a Nagpur hospital on February 13. The incident had caused huge public outrage, with the state government announcing trial in a fast track court. Ujjwal Nikam was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The Wardha police had filed a chargesheet within twenty days. However, as coronavirus continues to spread, all proceedings have come to a standstill. The government, however, said courts will continue to deal with only urgent matters.

Incidentally, Wardha is one of the few districts in Vidarbha that hasn’t recorded a COVID-19 positive case so far.

Wardha Superintendent of Police Basavraj Teli told The Indian Express, “We haven’t heard anything from the court yet…” He added that the case is sought to be transferred from Hinganghat to Wardha.

A senior official said, “The accused is opposed to the trial being held either at Hinganghat or Wardha as he feels it will pose danger to his life. He wants it to be held outside the district. However, his lawyer hasn’t yet conveyed where he wants it to be held. Nikam has told the police that arguments can start on the venue of the trial any time by video conferencing.”

