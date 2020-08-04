As local transmission rises, Kerala cops get bigger pandemic role

On Monday, when Kerala’s total case count was reported at 26,873, the share of cases through local transmission was 62.46 per cent — up from 12 per cent a month ago. (File) On Monday, when Kerala’s total case count was reported at 26,873, the share of cases through local transmission was 62.46 per cent — up from 12 per cent a month ago. (File)

Departing from Kerala model of Covid-19 control, which involved community participation, the state government on Monday decided to give the police a larger role in contact-tracing, ensuring compliance of quarantine and social distancing at functions, and control of containment zones.

The change in strategy comes after cases through local transmission grew alarmingly across Kerala, where 174 clusters have developed, most of them alive and adding to the caseload.

On Monday, when Kerala’s total case count was reported at 26,873, the share of cases through local transmission was 62.46 per cent — up from 12 per cent a month ago. The state has so far reported 84 deaths, and 70 per cent of the deceased do not have either contact or travel history, according to the health Department.

The decision to give the police a larger share of preventive measures came hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday admitted that there has been “complacency and lapses” in certain areas.

Inaugurating 102 family health centres, Vijayan said, “It should be remembered with a sense of guilt that Covid-19 patients have increased due to complacency and lapses. I don’t want to go into reasons. Lockdown has been in place in Thiruvananthapuram since July 6, yet cases due to local transmission have been increasing.”

Later in the day, Vijayan told the media that considering the magnitude of the spread, the police have been given more responsibilities. Now, primary and secondary contacts of people who test positive for the virus have to be traced by the local police within 24 hours, he said. “A team led by a police inspector should function for contract-tracing, which has been so far done by health inspectors. Considering the present situation, police are given that onus,’’ Vijayan said.

He said, “There are instances of people violating quarantine and not maintaining social distancing. Such things increase risk of infection. The police are given full responsibility in ensuring these matters.”

Vijayan said the police would be more active in containment zones and ensure compliance of home quarantine. They are also entrusted with ensuring that social distancing is maintained at public functions, markets, funerals and weddings.

Vijayan said the police would help district collectors and the disaster management authority to demarcate containment zones.

