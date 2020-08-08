As Lebanon fears food and medicine shortage, India plans to lend a hand

Three hospitals in central Beirut, including one with 1,100 beds, were damaged in the blast. Three hospitals in central Beirut, including one with 1,100 beds, were damaged in the blast.

The unprecedented devastation caused by the catastrophic explosion in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, on Tuesday has led to fears of shortages of food grain and medicines, and New Delhi is planning to send these supplies, The Indian Express has learnt. The controversial storage of about 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the Beirut port since September 2013 led to the explosion that left at least 137 dead and 5,000 wounded. So far, according to information available with the Indian Embassy in Beirut, five Indians have been reported to be injured. None of them is critical.

The Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Suhel Ajaz Khan, and his team of young diplomats have been in touch with authorities and the Indian community to check on their needs, sources said. There are about 4,000 Indians in all of Lebanon, and most of them work in hotels, restaurants and construction projects. The explosion has destroyed major granaries, which were located at the city’s port. One grain silo at Ground Zero had a capacity of 120,000 tons and stocks there have either been destroyed or charred. The Beirut port handles 60 per cent of Lebanon’s imports—so, supply chains have been severely disrupted. Authorities estimate the damage between $3-5 billion.

While Beirut authorities said Lebanon has enough grain to last around six weeks, sources said India has been sounded out.

Lebanon—a nation of more than 6 million people—imports almost all of its wheat from Ukraine, Russia and other European countries.

Warehouses storing medicines and vaccines in the port of Beirut were also damaged in Tuesday’s blast. Basic medicines such as antibiotics, painkillers and blood bags are in short supply. As are medicines for cancer, HIV and respiratory diseases such as asthma.

Three hospitals in central Beirut, including one with 1,100 beds, were damaged in the blast. A dialysis centre, which was the biggest in the country, was destroyed.

In light of such massive devastation, India—which now prides itself as the “pharmacy of the world”—is waiting for Lebanese authorities to indicate their requirement. India had sent medicines to more than 100 countries in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. An Indian diplomat in Beirut told The Indian Express: “We are ascertaining their need. They are very appreciative of our approach. Let’s see what we can do.”

