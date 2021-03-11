As Khattar sails through trust vote, Hooda says fallen in eyes of people

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said he was “grateful to Congress” for bringing in the no-trust motion as it gave him an opportunity to “give an account of my government”.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP alliance government in Haryana sailed through the floor test Wednesday, comfortably defeating the no-confidence motion moved against it by the Congress.

The motion was defeated following division of votes with Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announcing, at the end of a marathon six-hour debate, that 55 members voted against the motion while 32 backed it.

The ruling alliance needed 45 votes to defeat the motion.

While Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who had moved the motion, demanded secret voting, the Speaker asked the members favouring the motion to rise from their seats following which a headcount was done.

While the BJP-JJP alliance already had numbers in its favour, Hooda, while moving no-confidence motion against the 16-month old Khattar government, claimed the ruling dispensation has lost people’s trust. “The government may have survived the no-confidence motion, but it has fallen in the eyes of the people,” the Leader of the Opposition later said.

CM Khattar said he was “grateful to Congress” for bringing in the no-trust motion as it gave him an opportunity to “give an account of my government”.