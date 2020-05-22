As J&K prepares to resume flight operations, passengers to be quarantined at arrival

J&K authorities set up an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus cases in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) J&K authorities set up an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus cases in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

With at least 15 flights expected to arrive at Srinagar airport from next week, once the flight operations resume, the passengers arriving at the airport would be put under administrative quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19, a senior official said on Friday.

“All those passengers arriving at Srinagar airport will be put under administrative quarantine and tested for COVID-19,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P. K Pole told The Indian Express on Friday.

Srinagar International airport officials say they are ready to resume commercial flight operations post lockdown and they are expecting around 15 flights would operate from the airport on daily basis.

“We are expecting 15-20 flights would arrive at Srinagar airport from May 25 depending on the slot allocation. The final number of flights which will arrive in Srinagar will be confirmed soon,” said Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke. “We will be seeing flights from different cities from next week.”

He said that airport is ready to resume the flight operations. “We have made all arrangements so that all guidelines and Standard operating procedure (SOP’s) are followed when the airport resumes for flight operations,” he said.

During summer schedule, Srinagar airport sees arrival of 32 flights per day. Airport Director Dhoke says that there are sure what would be the footfall of passengers at the airport.

“In normal circumstances, we would see a full flight arriving at Srinagar. But this time, situation is different and we have to see how many people travel to Srinagar in one particular flight.”

On Friday, J&K government deputed nodal officers at Srinagar and Jammu airports who would monitor the arrangement of return of passengers including their “testing and quarantine.”

At moment, those travellers who are entering J&K via road and trains are being sent to respective districts and put to administrative quarantine and they are tested for COVID-19. After their report come, they are allowed to go their homes.

