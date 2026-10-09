As Jharkhand woman looks to reunite with daughter in Delhi, a court nudge

The Delhi High Court has asked the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to decide on the rehabilitation of a 17-year-old Adivasi girl from Jharkhand who has been staying at a Delhi shelter home since August 1, after her mother approached the court seeking custody of her daughter. The mother alleges that the girl was taken to Delhi for domestic work without her knowledge, while a Delhi Police status report says she came to the capital with a woman she knew and with her parents’ consent.

According to the woman’s petition, her daughter from Jharkhand’s Khunti was allegedly trafficked for domestic work in Delhi. The family claims the minor left home in July, and her mother’s repeated attempts to secure her custody were unsuccessful.

In its October 1 order, the High Court directed the CWC to “expeditiously decide the welfare of the minor child and the measures for her rehabilitation and social re-integration”. The court also directed that the decision be taken “within a period of 10 days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order”, and made clear that it had “not expressed any opinion on the manner in which the minor child is to be rehabilitated”.

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The mother, who has been in Delhi for the last 15 days, told The Indian Express that she had knocked on several doors looking for her daughter.

“I barely speak Hindi, have no money, and no place to live. I’m just moving from place to place looking for my daughter,” she told The Indian Express in Sadri, a language spoken in the Chota Nagpur region.

She alleged that officials of the CWC asked her why she had not approached the police. “I didn’t know what an FIR is,” she told The Indian Express. “My daughter was brought to Delhi for domestic work. I was not home when a woman took her away, and I don’t know who it was. I learnt of it only when my daughter called me and told me that she wants to return.” She last spoke to her daughter in September.

Advocate Abhiram Venugopal, who is representing the woman, reiterated this claim, citing a report by a Jharkhand-based social outfit on September 2.

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However, the Delhi Police status report gives a different account, saying the girl came to Delhi around July 10 with a woman she knew and had come with her parents’ consent. Venugopal questioned why the CWC had cited no reason for the girl’s continued custody.

“What have they done so far? No FIR had been registered against the alleged trafficker or the people involved in employing the girl,” he asked.

When contacted, Deeba Naseem, chairperson of the Delhi CWC, said the HC order would be complied with. Asked why the minor was still in Delhi, Naseem said she “had no information on the matter”. “There is nothing to be worried about,” she said.