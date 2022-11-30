As India takes G20 charge, govt plans year-long cultural splash

As India assumes the Presidency of G20 on December 1, the government plans to begin its diplomatic calendar with a series of cultural initiatives. On the agenda is an interaction with 75 educational institutions, lighting up 100 monuments with the G20 logo, showcasing G20 at the Hornbill festival in Nagaland, and sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik etching the 20-nation global forum’s logo on Puri beach, among others.

Sources said this will be the beginning of India’s activities as it prepares to host more than 200 meetings across the country at more than 50 locations. These will include ministerial meetings, and those at official and non-governmental levels, to be held between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023. India will host the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023.

Explained All eyes on big-ticket event The G20 summit will be the first international event at the highest level in India to be attended by world’s leading economies. It will be interesting to see the response of some members if the meetings are in J&K and the N-E, especially in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said the meetings in the run-up to the summit will take place at exotic locations across the country. Some of them will be held alongside festivals in those states and regions — for example, the kite festival in Gujarat.

Sources said the venues will include J&K, but there is no clarity yet on Arunachal Pradesh. According to sources, the meetings are being scheduled in remote parts of the country, in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision to connect all districts and blocks with G20, so that the message reaches the masses through Jan Bhagidari — or people’s participation — initiatives.

As part of the government’s initiative to showcase the ‘One District One Product’ initiative, G20 delegates will be gifted with local products, it is learnt. This will mean products renowned in those particular regions and districts will be promoted during those G20 meetings. The plans include involving the youth through events such as quiz competitions and talks, cultural programmes and competitions revolving around the G20 summit and its themes. One idea is to have selfie contests with the G20 logo across India’s iconic monuments, and will be held across social media platforms.

Sources said the government is planning to push India’s initiatives through social media platforms, including the indigenous platform, ‘Koo’.