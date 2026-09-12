As India probes origin of 5 baby orangutans, Indonesia prepares ground for repatriation

One of the five baby orangutans at the Nandankanan Zoological Park near Bhubaneswar. (Video grab)

Days after five baby orangutans were rescued from a forest in Balasore district of Odisha, Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry has reached out to Indian authorities and is learnt to be “preparing the technical requirements” for their repatriation if investigations confirm they are from Indonesia.

Based on preliminary assessment, the orangutans are suspected to be from Sumatra, an Indonesian government official told The Indian Express, saying that the possibility of an “organised transnational wildlife trafficking network” is being taken seriously.

“We fully respect the judicial and statutory procedures applicable in India. Indonesia will therefore continue its government-to-government and CITES coordination while awaiting the completion of the investigation and the necessary judicial authorisation. In parallel, we are preparing the technical requirements that may be needed for repatriation, including health examinations, quarantine arrangements, genetic identification, transport, animal welfare safeguards, and appropriate post-arrival rehabilitation,” Ristianto Pribadi, Director of Public Relations and International Cooperation Bureau in Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry, told The Indian Express.