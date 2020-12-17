As Gehlot govt completes two years, vow of farm loans waivers in limbo

State Cooperative Minister Udaylal Anjana told The Indian Express, “It's true the waiving off of loans availed from scheduled banks hasn't happened yet. The government has held a few meetings with commercial banks but they are unwilling...

In the run-up to the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018, then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that if voted to power, the party would waive off farmers’ loans within 10 days.

With the Ashok Gehlot government completing two years on December 17, more than 20 lakh farmers have received a waiver for the money they borrowed from state cooperative banks. However, the waiver for loans taken from nationalised and commercial banks remains in limbo.

State Cooperative Minister Udaylal Anjana told The Indian Express, “It’s true the waiving off of loans availed from scheduled banks hasn’t happened yet. The government has held a few meetings with commercial banks but they are unwilling…

A top official from the state-level bankers’ committee (SLBC), Rajasthan told The Indian Express that a few meetings have been held between the government and the banks but so far talks remain inconclusive.

Criticising the government, Pema Ram, Rajasthan president of the All India Kisan Sabha, said, “Ninety per cent of the farmers avail loans from the commercial banks rather than cooperative banks. That is why a waiver of commercial bank loans would be more beneficial for farmers.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.