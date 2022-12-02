As G20 president, PM Modi will be setting world agenda: Amitabh Kant

DESCRIBING THE assumption of India’s G20 presidency as a “huge” responsibility, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday said that as G20 president, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be setting the agenda of the world.

Addressing the ‘G20 University Connect – Engaging Young Minds’, an event hosted on the occasion of the G20 presidency by India, Kant said, “Today is one of the most memorable days in the history of India as India takes the presidency of G20.”

“It is a very unique responsibility because G20 accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP, 78 per cent global trade, 90 per cent of patents and almost two-third of the population,” he said.

“As G-20 president, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be setting the agenda of the world. This is a huge responsibility because we are taking over this at a very challenging time in the world. There is a geopolitical crisis. There is a challenge of breakdown of the global supply chain. There is a crisis of climate finance and climate action. Seventy countries of the world are facing a global debt crisis, and as a consequence of Covid, 200 million people have gone below the poverty line.”

Kant said the Prime Minister has said that India’s leadership of G-20 will be “decisive”, “ambitious”, “action oriented” and “reform driven”. To make that happen the youth of India are most critical and that is why it is desired that we begin the G20 journey with all of you, Kant said, addressing the gathering attended by university students.

Stating that India is assuming G20 presidency at a “challenging” time, Kant said every challenge is a huge opportunity and during the last 7-8 years the country has demonstrated that every crisis has been used as an opportunity to take the country forward.

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, shared the proposed plans for the education working group.

Advertisement

“We have identified four priority areas for India’s presidency. These are ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning; making tech enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level; building capacities; and promoting life-long learning in context of future of work, strengthening research, promoting innovation through research collaboration,” Murthy said, adding that four meetings of the education working group have been proposed to be held in Chennai, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar and Pune in the first half of next year. Besides, the ministerial meeting will be held at Pune on the 28th June 2023, he said.

“Apart from this, we also propose to have 4 seminars at these four venues, one on each identified priority, and an exhibition at venues to showcase some of our best initiatives in the education sector,” he added.