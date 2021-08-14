As floodwaters recede, Agra admin moves to stop diseases

With at least eight villages near the swollen Chambal river in Agra bracing for a flood-like situation, the district administration is gearing up to prevent vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, yellow fever.

Though water has receded from parts of the district, the release of excess water from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana has increased the water levels of Yamuna, Chambal and Betwa rivers.

Chambal’s water level near the eight villages is at 118 metres, nine metres below the danger mark.

“At this point, we are safe from flooding since water levels have come down. The roads have been opened up. But since water had entered many areas, the receding water can give rise to diseases. There is a scope for infection during this period. Teams have been sent to villages where medicines are being distributed. Intensive cleaning is also being carried out by the department concerned,” said Yogendra Singh, Additional District Magistrate (Finance).

Medical teams have been dispatched, and people with symptoms are being referred to government hospitals. Arrangements for anti-rabies injections are also being made.

Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and State Disaster Response Force teams had earlier been deployed after water levels rose.

Across the state, at least 24 districts have been affected by flooding and high-water levels in rivers. In some areas, the Indian Air Force had to be brought in for flood relief operations. On Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Ghazipur where 32 villages are flooded.