As eviction fears grip Kashmir business community, top traders’ body says ‘this should not happen’

The J&K government has issued eviction notices to some establishments set up on Nazool land. These include the Mohidin Trust building at Srinagar's Polo View, which houses over 40 commercial entities 

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarSep 20, 2026 02:30 PM IST
The iconic Mohidin Trust building at Polo View in Srinagar has received an eviction notice from the J&K government.(Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)The iconic Mohidin Trust building at Polo View in Srinagar has received an eviction notice from the J&K government.(Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)
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A sense of unease has gripped Srinagar’s business community after the government served eviction notices to several commercial establishments for “failing” to renew leases or pay rent.

Stating that the move would only add to the unemployment crisis, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) has urged the government to work out an amicable solution to the issue.

“This (eviction) should not happen,” KCCI President Javed Ahmad Tenga told The Indian Express. “We are already facing huge unemployment and this will make more and more people unemployed.”

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The J&K government has issued eviction notices to some commercial establishments set up on Nazool land — government land leased out to different individuals, institutions or commercial establishments for a specific period and purpose without transferring the ownership rights.

One such eviction notice has been sent to the iconic Mohidin Trust building at Srinagar’s Polo View.

“It is not just about the eviction of a building. For example, the Mohidin Trust building has 40-42 entities and every entity has two to four employees,” Tenga says. “It is bread and butter for so many families.”

Tenga says the government must look for an amicable solution. “We want the government to develop a framework for this,” he said. “Whatever is possible within the legal framework, they should do — whether it is an increase in the (rent) rate and or extension of lease. We are not against that.”

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Over 7,000 acres of land in J&K under Nazool category

A large part of Srinagar’s commercial hubs like Lal Chowk, Residency Road and Rajbagh is built on Nazool land. Official records say that around 58,000 kanals (over 7,000 acres) of land in Jammu and Kashmir fall under the Nazool category. Of this, around 8,000 kanals (1,000 acres) fall in Srinagar while 50,000 kanals (over 6,000 acres) is in Jammu.

The eviction order issued by Tehsildar Nazool, Srinagar, to Mohidin Trust said, “…. in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 5(1) of the Jammu & Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1988, and for the reasons recorded hereinabove, I, being the Estates Officer under the Act, hereby order the eviction of the Mohi-ud-Din Trust, Residency Road, Srinagar from the aforesaid public premises.”

The eviction notice has asked the Mohidin Trust to vacate the premises by September 21, Monday. “In case of failure to comply with this order within the time specified, action for eviction and taking over possession of the public premises shall be taken in accordance with Section 5(2) of the Act, without prejudice to any other action permissible under law,” read the notice.

The notice acknowledges that the Trust owners have submitted “original lease and various representations/correspondence seeking renewal of the lease”. “However, the material produced does not establish the existence of any subsisting lease or an order of renewal/extension from the competent authority,” read the notice.

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Similar notices have also been issued to several commercial establishments in other parts of Srinagar city, including the Karan Nagar neighbourhood.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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