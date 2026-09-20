As eviction fears grip Kashmir business community, top traders’ body says ‘this should not happen’

The iconic Mohidin Trust building at Polo View in Srinagar has received an eviction notice from the J&K government.(Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A sense of unease has gripped Srinagar’s business community after the government served eviction notices to several commercial establishments for “failing” to renew leases or pay rent.

Stating that the move would only add to the unemployment crisis, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) has urged the government to work out an amicable solution to the issue.

“This (eviction) should not happen,” KCCI President Javed Ahmad Tenga told The Indian Express. “We are already facing huge unemployment and this will make more and more people unemployed.”

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The J&K government has issued eviction notices to some commercial establishments set up on Nazool land — government land leased out to different individuals, institutions or commercial establishments for a specific period and purpose without transferring the ownership rights.