As encephalitis claims 114 lives in Bihar, Manish Sisodia says ready to help

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has offered to send medical teams, paramedics and ambulances to Bihar, battling an outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) that has claimed lives of 114 children.

“The images of children crying and suffering in Bihar’s hospitals have been heartbreaking for all of us… on behalf of the Delhi government, I want to offer any help needed by the Bihar government in tackling this crisis. Delhi can offer help in the form of medical teams, paramedics, ambulances, and anything else that may be required,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, however, also took aim at the BJP by criticising the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Former union minister Vijay Goel hit back, accusing AAP leaders of politicising the issue: “Sisodia should stop indulging in theatrics and refrain from politicising the deaths of kids in Bihar… It would have served him better had he looked at the condition of government hospitals in Delhi. Lakhs of poor people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme but the Kejriwal government deliberately stalled it.”

The Delhi government and the Centre have sparred on the implementation of the scheme in the capital. Last month, Jain had said the scheme will not be implemented in Delhi as the eligibility criteria excludes several people who need subsidised healthcare.