As Doval visits Valley, MHA terms media report of protest by ‘10,000’ people as ‘fabricated’

Rubbishing a media report that stated around 10,000 people in Kashmir protested against scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Ministry of Home Affairs Saturday clarified that there have been ‘stray protests’ in Kashmir over the past few days and a crowd not more than 20 has been involved, reported PTI. The ministry called the report ‘fabricated and incorrect’.

“There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people,” PTI quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying.

Earlier, news agency Reuters had reported that at least 10,000 people had protested in Srinagar on Friday, quoting a police official and two witnesses.

As MHA dismissed reports of ‘massive protests’ in the Valley, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, earlier today, visited Anantnag in south Kashmir and interacted with cattle traders and locals ahead of Eid. Doval reached Jammu, a day later when Centre revoked the seven-decade long special autonomous status of the state. According to officials quoted by PTI, the NSA stopped at a cattle market set up in Anantnag– a hotbed of terrorist activities.

In a video circulated on social media, Doval can be heard enquiring about the price, weight and diet of the cattle – mostly sheep on sale at the market. A young trader, after informing Doval that he brought his cattle from Drass area of Kargil, asks him: “Do you know where Drass is?”

Before Doval can reply, PTI reported, Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag Khalid Janagir tells the trader that the man he is talking to is the NSA.

On Friday, the NSA met with a few locals and security personnel in the Srinagar. He also visited Eidgah locality and stopped at various places to interact with locals. Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Doval was seen sharing a meal with the locals in the Valley.

Meanwhile, confirming that prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been relaxed in some places in the Valley, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy today hoped that the situation would be “fully peaceful in the coming 10-15 days”, PTI reported. “Law and order is fully under control. We relaxed section 144 at some places on Friday. Some educational institutions have started (functioning) from today. The situation may become fully peaceful in the coming 10-15 days,” PTI quoted Reddy as saying.

Protests on ground

In the Valley, prohibitory orders were relaxed last evening, after a week of lockdown, to let people offer prayers in local mosques. In Jammu, authorities lifted Section 144 of the CrPC, allowing schools and college to open from today.

However, several people were detained in Kargil on Thursday after they protested against the Centre’s decision to modify Article 370 — bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two territories — thereby, defying restrictions imposed under Section 144 CrPC. Demanding restoration of Article 370, the agitators also clashed with the police and ITBP personnel. The police also used tear-gas and lathicharged the protesters after a few of them reportedly threw stones at the security forces. However, no arrests were made Kargil District Magistrate Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary confirmed. Section 144 was imposed in Kargil town, along with Drass and Sankoo regions of Kargil, since 5 am Thursday “in connection with apprehended danger to peace and tranquility”, according to the administration.

On Wednesday, security reinforcements were sent to Saj village after protesters blocked the Rajouri-Thanamandi road in the area. On Tuesday, two policemen and a DySP were injured at Bufliaz in Poonch as protesters from near Mughal Road resorted to stone-pelting. On the same day, police resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters in Poonch’s Surankote town.

Omar’s NC moves SC over President’s order on Article 370

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) is fighting the battle against Centre’s move on Kashmir by moving the Supreme Court. The NC, led by former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, filed a petition in the top court challenging President’s decree on revoking provisions of Article 370 and sought direction from court declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 as “unconstitutional, void and inoperative”. The government abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. President Ram Nath Kovind, Friday evening, gave assent to the J&K Bill, thereby, declaring that the new union territories will come into effect on October 31, also the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first Home Minister credited with uniting India after Partition.

Editor’s Guild rues curtailment of media’s freedom in Valley

Concerned over the continued communication shutdown in the Valley, the Editors Guild issued a statement, saying that the said shutdown has resulted in the curtailment of media’s freedom and ability to report fairly and accurately on current developments. It urged the government to take “immediate steps to restore normalcy for the media’s communication links.” “Media transparency has and always should be India’s strength, not fear,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Reddy said communication has been restored in many places in the Valley.