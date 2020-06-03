As cyclone approaches, 3 NDRF teams on alert in Mumbai, 2 each in Palghar & Thane

Teams deployed to patrol Girgaon Chowpatty. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Teams deployed to patrol Girgaon Chowpatty. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

With ‘Cyclone Nisarga’ expected to make landfall just 105 km north of the city Wednesday, Mumbai Police has issued a prohibitory order restricting any movement of more than a person along the coastline.

The order, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, operations) Pranaya Ashok, states, “With a view to prevent danger to human life, health or safety, do hereby promulgate an order under section 144 CRPC in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more person in public places along the coast, like beaches, promenade, parks and other such places near the coastline, where people may gather, to prevent loss of life and property in the areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.” The order will remain in effect on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also made preemptive deployment and laid the groundwork for the imminent cyclonic storm Nisarga in coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and also for possible situations due to onset of monsoon along the western coast. Till Tuesday, 15 teams of the NDRF were deployed in coastal areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Five more teams are being airlifted from Visakhapatnam for deployment in Maharashtra. The Navy has mobilised its rescue and diving teams, which have been deployed in naval areas of Maharashtra.

Anupam Srivastava, the commandant of 5th Battalion of the NDRF, which is headquartered at Sudumbare in Pune, said, “Fifteen teams from our battalion have been deployed in coastal areas of Maharashtra till now. These include three in Mumbai, four in Raigad, two each in Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Thane and one each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai. Five more teams are being airlifted from a battalion in Visakhapatnam for deployment in Maharashtra coastal area. Each team comprises 30 to 35 persons.”

NDRF and Navy officials said they are keeping a close watch on the situation in Raigad, because of the possible landfall of Nisarga near Alibag, and also in Mumbai to make sure that there is a swift response. NDRF teams have already undertaken surveys of their respective areas.

Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command is coordinating the Navy’s response during monsoon and Cyclone Nisarga. The Command has mobilised adequate resources for flood relief, rescue, and diving assistance in the event of excessive rainfall and flooding.

In Mumbai, the Maharashtra Naval Area will be on standby with five flood rescue teams and three diving teams throughout the monsoon season. These teams are stationed at various naval areas across the city to enable early response over a larger area and are fully equipped and trained for rescue operations. Recce of known flood-prone areas has been undertaken, officials said.

