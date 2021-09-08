As curbs eased in Valley, Mufti stopped from leaving home

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was Tuesday stopped from moving out of her home, even as the administration eased restrictions in place across the Valley since separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death last Wednesday.

Police denied Mufti’s claims of house arrest, however, saying she was not allowed to leave due to the security situation.

Mufti, who wanted to visit Kulgam in south Kashmir, tweeted, “GoI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris… I have been placed under house arrest today because according to (the) admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposed their fake claims of normalcy.” She also posted two pictures showing a police vehicle blocking the entrance to her residence.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Mufti was “stopped” but was not under house arrest. “(This was done) on the request of SSP, Kulgam, due to the present security scenario and lack of force for a Road Opening Party on this long route.”

The PDP chief told The Indian Express that she did not have any political engagement and had planned a personal visit.

Imposed following the death of Geelani, curbs on mobile Internet services were lifted in eight districts of the Valley on Monday night, and the remaining two districts, Srinagar and Budgam, on Tuesday evening. However, security forces remain deployed in full strength to avoid any untoward incidents.

Released from jail in October last year after 14 months in prison following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019, Mufti has been stopped several times from moving out of her house due to security reasons.