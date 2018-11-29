As credit war rages, officials wait for Kartarpur corridor blueprint

While BJP-SAD and Congress politicians have been engaged in a credit war over the Kartarpur corridor, officials concerned with the corridor in India have so far received no official communication about how the passage would look like. Pakistan had made public the blueprint of the part of corridor that has to be constructed there, however, there is no such blueprint for the corridor planned on the Indian side.

Advertising

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was the one that hosted the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday. The concerned project manager based at the NHAI’s Jalandhar regional office, Yaspal Yadav, when asked to divulge any details about the corridor, said, “The plan is under consideration and whenever it reaches us, we will share the details with public.”

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Vipin Ujwal claimed that there were no official plans that had been tabled before them. He said, “Whenever we will get any official plan for the Kartarpur corridor, we will definitely issue a press release and inform the media.” A BSF DIG said, “There is no communication regarding the corridor with my office. We have not been asked for any survey or advice so far. There is no communication with BSF on this issue from government.”

“The plan being discussed unofficially is to convert the road from Dera Baba Nanak to International Border into a four-lane corridor. There is not much information beyond this,” said Ashok Kumar SDM Dera Baba Nanak.

Advertising

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced on Monday, during the groundbreaking ceremony, that corridor will be construed in four months.

General elections are not so far and due to it being an emotional issue, both SAD and BJP would like to complete the corridor before imposition of the code of conduct. Bigger part of the corridor will be constructed within Pakistan border around 4.5 km. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that his government will make the corridor a reality within six months.