As CoWIN application malfunctions, some beneficiaries miss their shots

Health workers were all smiles at Barasat District Hospital in N 24 Parganas. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

An app developed by the Centre to ensure a smooth vaccination process started malfunctioning on Friday, officials said on Saturday, hampering immunisation centres’ efforts to inform beneficiaries about the time they were to receive the vaccine shots.

Sources said that not all the 20,700 people scheduled to receive the vaccine on the first day got their shots because of the glitches in CoWIN.

Instead of getting automated messages, the beneficiaries received phone calls from the centres, informing them about the date, vaccination site and timing. As the data of those eligible to receive the shots was not uploaded to the app on time, many of the beneficiaries did not receive the messages, and by the time they were called they had left for other work.

“I was waiting for the message. Since I did not receive any message, I did not turn up and later I came to know that my name was on the list. They have asked me to report in the evening, let’s see if I will be able to make it,” a Group-D worker at a medical facility told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.