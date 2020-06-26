As Covid-19 cases rise in Bengaluru, fresh lockdown ruled out

There were growing murmurs in the state government on the possibility of another lockdown in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city since June 1. (File Photo) There were growing murmurs in the state government on the possibility of another lockdown in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city since June 1. (File Photo)

The Karnataka government on Thursday ruled out the possibility of reimposition of a lockdown in Bengaluru amid rising Covid-19 cases and growing pressure on healthcare, but announced a wait and watch policy to take a final call on forced social distancing in the city.

“People need to cooperate. When you don’t maintain social distancing, the disease spreads in densely populated areas like slums. If you don’t want Bengaluru to be sealed down again then people must cooperate and maintain social distancing,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on the sidelines of a meeting of ministers and officials to discuss the situation.

Following the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “There will be no lockdown in Bengaluru. It is clear, no lockdown in Bengaluru.”

There were growing murmurs in the state government on the possibility of another lockdown in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city since June 1.

“Bengaluru has been an example for the whole country, and compared to other cities the incidence in Bengaluru has not gone out of control. Still, Covid-19 cases have been going up over and we will take all action to control it. We will have meetings for two days to draw up plans,” Yediyurappa said. “We have not gone in for a full lockdown. Some areas have been locked down. It will continue.”

