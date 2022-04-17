As Congress wins, Baghel delivers promise: 33rd district in Chhattisgarh

Hours after Congress won the bypoll to Khairagarh Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday delivered on his pre-poll promise and declared Khairagarh-Chuikhadaan-Gandai as the state’s 33rd district.

This is the sixth district declared in the state since Congress came to power in 2018.

Revenue Secretary N N Ekka confirmed that work to form the new district has begun.

Baghel had promised that the new district would be declared within 24 hours of a Congress MLA being elected. “We have managed to do it within hours,” he said.

Congratulating newly elected MLA Yashoda Verma, who defeated BJP’s Komal Janghel by more than 20,000 votes, Baghel declared the district formation. He also announced that Salhewara would be declared a tehsil, and Jalbandha would be a up-tehsil. Verma had come to Raipur to express her gratitude. Speaking at the event, Baghel recounted the speed of his government: “Rahul Gandhi-ji had promised loan waiver in 10 days; we did it in 2 hours of coming to power.”

Khairagarh is an important seat for BJP as well, with former CM Raman Singh coming from the region. Singh, along with Union minister Prahlad Patel and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, campaigned in the constituency regularly.

Raman Singh said after the results, “We accept the will of people, but this election was swayed by the promise of making a new district. They have no proof of work; no work has happened in the constituency…”