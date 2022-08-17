scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

Last Saturday, Sri Lanka, which had deferred the visit of the Chinese military vessel following concerns raised by India, made a U-turn and allowed the ship to dock at the Hambantota port from August 16 to 22.

Written by Shubhajit Roy | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 4:26:21 am
Sri Lankan port workers hold a Chinese flag as Yuan Wang 5 docks in at Hambantota port Tuesday. (AP/PTI)

As the Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 arrived Tuesday morning at Hambantota port, a strategically important deep sea port in southern Sri Lanka, Tuesday, China said the activities of its vessel will not affect the security of any country and should not be “obstructed” by any “third party” – a reference to India and its security concerns.

Asked about Delhi’s concerns and the delay in the visit of the Chinese ship, Qi Zhenhong, Beijing’s envoy in Sri Lanka, who was present at the Hambantota port during the ship’s arrival, told reporters, “I don’t know, you should ask the Indian friends… I don’t know. Maybe this is life.”

Explained |A Chinese spy ship at Sri Lanka port today — here’s why India is watching closely

Last Saturday, Sri Lanka, which had deferred the visit of the Chinese military vessel following concerns raised by India, made a U-turn and allowed the ship to dock at the Hambantota port from August 16 to 22.

A high-tech Chinese research ship docked at Sri Lanka’s southern port of Hambantota on Tuesday. (Twitter/DailyMirrorSL)

The Yuan Wang 5 is a powerful tracking vessel whose significant aerial reach — reportedly around 750 km — means that several ports in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh could be on China’s radar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

There was no official response from New Delhi to the development. On Sunday, ahead of the ship’s arrival, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickemesinghe said China will not be allowed to use the port of Hambantota for military purposes.

Read |India gifts aircraft to Sri Lanka, day before China ship docks

Last week, before Colombo’s U-turn, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs had said, “Sri Lanka is a sovereign country and makes its own independent decisions.”

Explained

Worry in India, US

Ever since the Chinese took Hambantota port on a 99-year lease in 2017, India and the US have voiced concern that it could harm their interests. Ships of the Yuan Wang class can monitor the lands they pass.

In Beijing Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Yuan Wang 5 has “successfully berthed” at Hambantota port with “active cooperation from the Sri Lankan side”.

Advertisement
Express View |Chinese military vessel at Hambantota is a spectre that threatens the new equilibrium in India-Sri Lanka relations

He said when the ship arrived, Ambassador Qi Zhenhong hosted the onsite welcoming ceremony at Hambantota port, which Beijing took over on a 99-year lease as a debt swap in 2017.

Referring to Indian and US concerns over the ship, Wang said, “I want to stress again that the marine scientific research activities of the Yuan Wang 5 are consistent with international law and international common practice.”

“They do not affect the security and the economic interests of any country and should not be obstructed by any third party,” he said.

Advertisement
Opinion |India's response to presence of Chinese military vessels in Indian Ocean needs to be more calibrated

He said the ceremony was attended by a representative of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe besides “more than ten heads of parties and heads of friendly communities.”

“It will take some time for the Yuan Wang 5 research ship to complete the replenishment of necessary supplies,” he said.

Ships of the Yuan Wang class are used to track satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches. The ships supplement Beijing’s land-based tracking stations.

In the past too, India has taken a strong view of the presence of Chinese military vessels in the Indian Ocean and has raised the matter with Sri Lanka.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Ties between India and Sri Lanka had earlier come under strain over Colombo’s permission for a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine to dock at one of its ports in 2014.

Advertisement

In 2017, Colombo leased the Hambantota port to China Merchants Port Holdings for 99 years, after Sri Lanka was unable to keep its loan repayment commitments.

China is the main creditor of Sri Lanka in investment in infrastructure. Debt restructuring of Chinese loans is key to the island’s success in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

Advertisement

India, on the other hand, has been Sri Lanka’s lifeline in the ongoing economic crisis, extending economic assistance of nearly USD 4 billion.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 04:00:37 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Something lacking, says Sachin Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Dalit boy's death

Something lacking, says Sachin Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot

Ministry issues guidelines to central varsities for setting up endowment fund

Ministry issues guidelines to central varsities for setting up endowment fund

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Two drones spotted near Ambala air base in less than 72 hours, cops initiate probe

Two drones spotted near Ambala air base in less than 72 hours, cops initiate probe

No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin before Delhi visit

No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin before Delhi visit

ED to probe Surendra Gadling’s link to ‘Maoist money during demonetisation’
Elgaar Parishad case

ED to probe Surendra Gadling’s link to ‘Maoist money during demonetisation’

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement