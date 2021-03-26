As cases spike, Gurgaon’s private schools revert to online mode

At Delhi Public School in Sector 45, officials said offline classes had proceeded for “barely three weeks”. (Representational)

Following the jump in coronavirus cases over the last two weeks, several private schools in Gurgaon that had started physical sessions for students over the last three months have decided to move back to online classes as a precautionary measure.

After recording less than 50 new cases every day for several weeks, Gurgaon, from the end of February, began to see a surge in coronavirus cases. On March 9, the district recorded its highest number of new cases in two months, with 75 people testing positive. On March 18, for the first time in almost three months, the district recorded more than 100 new cases. The number of new cases daily has remained above hundred in the week since, peaking at 256 on Thursday.

The doubling rate in the district has consequently fallen from around 688 days on March 18 to 345 days now. The fatality rate, however, has remained the same, hovering around 0.59 per cent on Thursday as opposed to 0.60 per cent on March 18.

In light of the increasing concern among parents, several schools in the district said they have stopped offline classes once again.

At Delhi Public School in Sector 45, officials said offline classes had proceeded for “barely three weeks”.

“We had opened for classes X and XII on February 24, but with the cases rising we preferred to go online again. Parents are a little worried . There is no point in being foolhardy. Classes are going quite well online as well. We had stopped offline classes around the 15th; we barely worked for three weeks offline,” said Aditi Misra, principal of the school.

A similar situation prevailed at Shalom Hills International School, where officials said they will look at the situation again and take a call on reopening only after Holi.

Although government schools in Gurgaon continue to remain open in the absence of orders from the state directing otherwise, officials from the Department of Education admit that convincing parents to send their children to school, especially in lower classes, has become a struggle.

“Schools are open for classes III onwards. In classes III to V there are very few students coming. The numbers are better in classes VI to VIII, but in classes IX to XII the strength is good,” said Kalpana Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (DEO).

“In primary sections the numbers are less. It will take a while to take parents into confidence. Since cases of coronavirus are rising again, some parents are saying they will not send their children right now,” she said.