As cases rise again, states fall back on lockdowns

As the country reels under the massive second wave of Covid-19, many states are reimposing restrictions and night curfews to break the chain of infection. A look at some of the populous states, like West Bengal, Karnakata and Gujarat, which are reporting a rapid increase in Covid numbers, and the steps they have taken to break the chain.

West Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee-led government announced a partial shutdown on Friday. Eatieries, malls and other non-essential establishments will remain shut. Markets will be allowed to function for only five hours every day with staggered timings — from 7am to 10 am and from 3pm to 5pm. All social, cultural, entertainment and academic gatherings are banned. Pharmacies, and grocery shops are exempted.

Gujarat

There are 29 cities in Gujarat where a night curfew (8pm to 6am) is in place. The government has allowed a patient and an attendant to travel during curfew hours. Persons carrying bus, train or aeroplane tickets can also move. All commercial establishments (except shops selling essentials and provisions and restaurants giving takeaways) have been asked to close down till May 5. Industrial units, finance and banking establishments, construction activities have been allowed with 50 percent attendance. The government has also banned the entry in places of worship.

Karnataka

A two-week full lockdown was imposed from 9pm on April 27 to 6am on May 12. The state had earlier been under a partial lockdown from April 21 to April 27. Under the new guidelines, people can venture out between 6am and 10am for essential items. All intra-state and inter-state bus service and metro service will remain shut. People with train or flight tickets can travel. The movement of goods is allowed. Units in the manufacturing sector, construction sector and garment sector can function at 50 percent capacity. Eateries can provide take-aways.

Odisha

With a surge in cases, on April 15, the state government imposed a night curfew across 30 districts. Soon after, a weekend shutdown was also clamped. Government offices can function with 50% capacity and private offices have been asked to work with minimum manpower.

Uttarakhand

Covid curfew has been imposed till May 3 in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts. Shops selling grocery, vegetables and meat will remain open till 4pm. Home deliveries from eateries are allowed. Public transport is stopped. Construction in the public interest will continue. There is also norestrictions on industrial activities. Vehicles carrying goods and involved in essential services are exempted. Petrol pumps, LPG supply and medical stores will remain open.

Jammu & Kashmir

The curfew ending at 7am on May 3 stands extended till 7am on May 6 in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu districts. Apart from essential services, restaurants in hotels can service in house guests (since there are still tourists coming in). All markets, shopping complexes, schools, gyms, parks are to remain closed. Grocery/vegetable shops are allowed to remain open. On Saturday, the UT administration extended curfew to 4 more districts apart from the 11 districts, which were already under curfew.