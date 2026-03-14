As BRICS chair, condemn attacks on Iran: Tehran’s message to Delhi

An Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/File)

Tehran is learnt to have reached out to Delhi to take the lead in issuing a statement on behalf of the BRICS, currently chaired by India, condemning the US and Israeli strikes against Iran in the last two weeks.

This has put Delhi in a diplomatic pickle since it has stayed away from taking sides in the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to leaders of the countries in the region targeted by Iran, condemned the attacks and thanked them for looking after the Indian community “in these difficult times”.

On Thursday night, Modi spoke to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed “deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure”.